Arunachal budget for FY'25 passed in assembly by voice vote

Itanagar, Jul 25 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed the state budget for 2024-25 by voice vote.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had on Wednesday presented a Rs 993.08-crore deficit budget, focusing on infrastructure, urban development and “healthy human resource”.

Taking part in the budget discussion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated his government's commitment to continue with the development roadmap.

“We should focus more on skill development so that the youth of the state could be job providers instead of job seekers,” Khandu said.

“If we can impart skill development training to our youth, they could be engaged in several power projects instead of bringing workforce from outside,” he said.

Referring to the shortage of teachers in various districts, Khandu said his government has already sanctioned 600 posts.

“Till the recruitment process is over, the government has decided to appoint 200 teachers on a temporary basis under the Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh,” the CM said.

The speaker adjourned the House sine die after the budget was passed. PTI UPL RBT