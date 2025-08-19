Arunachal building schools of tomorrow, asserts Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that the northeastern state was building schools of tomorrow with a blend of strong foundation and cutting-edge technology.

In a post on X, Khandu highlighted his government’s multi-pronged initiatives to ensure that no child is left behind.

“From strong foundations in literacy and numeracy to AI-powered monitoring, Arunachal is building the schools of tomorrow,” the chief minister said.

“One of the flagship reforms is the School Readiness Programme for Classes 1 to 5, aimed at strengthening the basics of reading, writing, and numeracy. This early intervention is key to preparing young learners for higher levels of education,” he said.

The chief minister also underscored the improved performance of students at the board exam level.

“We have recorded more than a 10 per cent improvement in Class 10 and 12 results,” he noted, calling it a sign that interventions are yielding tangible results.

To make learning more data-driven, Arunachal Pradesh has rolled out the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), “an advanced monitoring hub that uses GIS and artificial intelligence to track school performance in real-time”, he said.

“With VSK, we can identify gaps quickly and respond with precision,” Khandu said.

The state government has also launched the ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal’ by 2029, backed by a Rs 3,000-crore investment to overhaul infrastructure, improve facilities and enhance learning outcomes across the state.

“This mission will redefine the learning experience in our schools and ensure every child has access to quality education,” the CM said.

With the introduction of the teacher transfer policy, the state government hopes to ensure equitable distribution of educators across the state, he said.

"Every school must have enough teachers. No child's future should be compromised due to lack of faculty," Khandu said.