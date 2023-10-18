Arunachal cabinet approves amendment of state industrial & investment policy

Itanagar, Oct 18 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment of the state industrial and investment policy 2020, to make the northeastern state an investment destination.

The amendment policy is aimed at imparting latest technology skills and providing a conducive ecosystem for generating employment and balanced regional development.

The policy includes special incentives in the form of amended power subsidy to large-scale industries to attract investors to boost the state's economy, an official communique said.

The policy also includes tax incentives with single window clearance for all mandatory licenses.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for three tiger reserves – Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang - with the creation of 336 regular posts.

The creation of STPF will lead to the protection of tigers and their habitats, protection of wildlife habitats, prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, and protection and safeguarding of the assets of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change department including, those of tiger reserves and assisting in scientific management of forests.

The STPF would be a dedicated and specialized force with its own structure and composition as required for tiger reserves. The force would comprise of one company of 112 personnel each for 3 tiger reserves in the state and each company would be distributed into 3 platoons and 18 sections, the communique said.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also approved the transfer and posting policy of general duty medical officers (GDMO) and specialists.

The cabinet also approved the framing of Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard Rules 2023 and the creation of 414 contingency posts for various administrative units in the state.

The cabinet gave the nod for the creation of 293 group ‘C’ and multi-tasking staff (MTS) posts for various administrative centres and creation of 60 posts for various administrative centres.

The cabinet created two new circles - Paye with its headquarters at Rikmum Riangio and Nyoriq, bifurcating Tali administrative centre. The circle office at Pipsorang has been upgraded to a sub-divisional office while the circle office at Chambang has been upgraded to SDO for administrative convenience.

The cabinet approved three important bye-laws for the proper management of solid waste in the state, Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Byelaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Byelaws 2023 and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws 2023.

The proposal for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020, got a positive nod from the cabinet paving the way for the early establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT).

The cabinet also approved operation and maintenance policy for rural and urban water supply system.

In order to preserve and promote own dialect and language of different tribes of the state, the cabinet approved to provide a lump-sum honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months in a year to all the third language teachers of various tribes who have developed their own scripts.

There are 1043 language teachers engaged presently and the decision of the cabinet would encourage third language subject of respective tribes right from elementary level onwards, the communique added. PTI UPL UPL RG