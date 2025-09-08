Arunachal Cabinet approves Bill to streamline urban growth, clears key rules

Itanagar, Sep 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a Bill that seeks to provide a legal framework for town planning schemes, marking a major step towards streamlining urban growth and development in the state, according to an official statement.

The decision comes in the backdrop of rapid urbanisation in the state, with 47 notified urban centres requiring structured planning interventions to curb haphazard growth.

The draft Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, to be tabled in the forthcoming Assembly session, will provide a legal framework for town planning schemes and land pooling, and enable the state to access Rs 100 crore in capital incentives during the current financial year under the scheme for special assistance to the states for capital investment 2025-26.

The Cabinet meeting held at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, observed that the initiative aligns with the state government’s long-term vision for sustainable urbanisation while addressing challenges posed by geography and accessibility, the statement said.

The proposed amendments will further facilitate organised urban growth by introducing new planning schemes, transferring development rights, and empowering local bodies to implement master plans in line with national and constitutional provisions, including the 74th Amendment Act.

Recognising urgent needs in public safety, the cabinet sanctioned four new fire stations at Mebo (East Siang), Kimin (Papum Pare), Deomali (Tirap) and Lungla (Tawang), along with the creation of 68 posts to provide adequate manpower.

The move aims to strengthen emergency response capacity across vulnerable regions.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Property Tax Management Rule, 2025.

The rule will be implemented in all municipal areas in the first phase, with the government underlining that property tax collection will boost the fiscal autonomy of urban local bodies (ULBs) and make them financially self-reliant, an initiative being promoted as “Atmanirbhar Municipality.” The Cabinet also cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal (Control on Advertisement) Regulations, 2025, designed to regulate outdoor advertising and balance commercial interests with urban aesthetics.

Further, amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Rules, 2012 were approved, paving the way for allotment of government land on lease for agriculture, residential, commercial, industrial and public utility purposes. Lease tenures will be up to 50 years, extendable for another 49 years.

Recruitment rules for several posts, including art experts, finance and accounts officers/treasury officers, labour inspectors, statistical inspectors and marketing inspectors, were also amended across the departments of Information & Public Relations, Finance, Labour & Employment, and Agriculture.

The revisions are aimed at streamlining recruitment, updating eligibility criteria, and ensuring greater transparency in appointments.

A comprehensive presentation on the state’s finances was made by the commissioner (Finance), highlighting sustained growth in State’s Own Revenue (SOR).

The state’s SOR rose from Rs 927.19 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,030.02 crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of over 334 per cent. Within this, the state’s own tax revenue increased from Rs 535.07 crore to Rs 2,819.70 crore (426.98 per cent), while own non-tax revenue grew from Rs 392.12 crore to Rs 1,210.32 crore (208.66 per cent).

GST collection showed a similar upward trend, climbing 731 per cent from Rs 227.94 crore in 2017–18 to Rs 1,894.42 crore in 2023–24, the statement said.

The Annual Budget of the state also registered substantial growth, rising from Rs 12,533.63 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 39,842.23 crore in 2025-26, representing an increase of Rs 27,308.60 crore over a decade.

The cabinet was further informed of reforms in digital receipts and fund-release mechanisms.

The electronic government receipt accounting system (e-GRAS), piloted in 2021 and mandated across departments from January 2025, provides a 24×7 single-window digital platform for government receipts, reducing manual delays and enabling faster reconciliation.

To aid compliance in remote areas, e-GSK (GST Suvidha Kendra) facilities have been rolled out for small traders and taxpayers.

Additionally, the state reviewed fund flows under the single nodal agency (SNA) framework using the SPARSH platform, where the Centre has released Rs 1,584.87 crore, of which Rs 1,098.46 crore has been electronically acknowledged by the finance, planning & investment department, the statement said. PTI UPL NN