Arunachal cabinet approves key projects

Itanagar, May 13 (PTI) In a major boost to Arunachal Pradesh's energy sector, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the state government and NEEPCO, to implement five major hydropower projects in Shi-Yomi district.

The Tato I and II, Heo, Naying and Hirong projects are part of a broader strategy to accelerate hydropower development, with Tato I and Heo already cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and set to begin construction soon.

The decision was taken during a historic cabinet meeting held at Kibithu in Anjaw district, India's easternmost village along the India-China border.

Chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the meeting marked a significant step in the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' initiative, aimed at decentralising governance and bringing it closer to the remotest regions.

The cabinet also approved key amendments to the State Hydropower Policy 2008, and Local Area Development Fund Guidelines 2022, enabling 1 per cent of free power from producers, including public sector undertakings, to be directed to local area development funds, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The move is expected to provide greater and timely support to project-affected families without additional financial burden on the state exchequer.

In another major development, the cabinet granted approval for restoration of the 144 MW Gongri hydropower project to Dirang Energy Private Limited under the new 'Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy under Special Circumstances, 2025', making it the first project revived under this framework.

The hydropower project will also be restructured to ensure basin-wise coordination, and 96 new posts including, 84 technical and 12 non-technical, were approved to strengthen its capacity.

These steps align with the state's vision for a 'decade of hydropower', expected to make the sector a key contributor to the economy, the statement said.

Among other important decisions, the cabinet approved new Teachers' Transfer and Posting Policy 2025, which replaces the earlier 2019-2020 version.

Transfers will now be managed through an automated teacher's registry portal, designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and rational deployment across all government schools.

To further strengthen education, the cabinet approved 32 teaching and non-teaching posts for Arunachal Pradesh University at Pasighat and framed new recruitment rules for post-graduate teachers (PGTs) and trained graduate teachers (TGTs), aligned with the National Council of Teachers' Education (NCTE) standards, facilitating immediate hiring of qualified subject teachers.

On the internal security front, 200 new voluntary Home Guard posts were approved under the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guards Rules 2023. These personnel will support local law enforcement and emergency services across the state.

The cabinet also gave the green light to restructure the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS), increasing secretary-level posts from three to eight and additional secretaries from eight to 13.

The post of extra assistant commissioner (EAC) has been re-designated as assistant commissioner. The personnel department has been tasked with addressing encadrement and other cadre-related issues within two months, the statement said.

To modernise governance, the cabinet approved a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Capacity Building Commission under Mission Karmayogi, facilitating targeted training of government employees to enhance administrative efficiency and service delivery.

At the district level, deputy commissioners have now been empowered to suspend erring officials under defined circumstances.

Further, the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Viksit Arunachal District Fellowship programme will see 35 fellows and 65 assistant fellows deployed across districts to assist DCs in developmental initiatives.

Other key decisions included the approval of new recruitment rules for various posts under the state land management department, the framing of the AP boilers (Inquiry, Adjudication and Appeal) Rules, 2025, and a review of the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre to accelerate industrialisation.

In a move to promote tourism and cultural identity, the cabinet gave in-principle approval for organising a five-day Sunrise Festival at Dong in Anjaw district.

The event will coincide with the New Year and be managed by professional organisers, with state support for necessary infrastructure.

These comprehensive decisions reflect the government's commitment to inclusive growth, transparent governance, and sustainable development under the vision of 'Viksit Arunachal', the statement added.