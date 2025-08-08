Arunachal Cabinet approves new youth policy for quality education, job opportunities

Itanagar, Aug 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday approved the state youth policy in addition to several far-reaching reforms in social welfare, education and other departments.

The youth policy outlines nine goals aimed at ensuring quality education and sustainable employment opportunities; promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and skill development; encouraging healthy lifestyles and well-being and strengthening youth leadership and civic engagement, among others.

It also aims to unlock creative potential through arts, culture, and sports; transforming the state into a premier hub for sports and adventure activities; promoting cultural heritage and biodiversity awareness; and creating an inclusive, safe, and just society for the youth, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The policy envisions collaborative approach involving all stakeholders including government departments, NGOs, CBOs, and youth organisations.

The cabinet also approved other decisions aimed at strengthening the social security net, enhancing education, and reforming recruitment procedures across departments.

Under social welfare reforms, the Cabinet approved relaxation in disability pension eligibility criteria under the chief minister disability pension component of the Chief Minister Social Security Scheme (CMSSS).

The Cabinet also approved strengthening of higher education infrastructure with the creation of 18 posts at Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, in science stream; creation of five posts of principal for government colleges at Geku (Upper Siang), Basar (Leparada), Palin (Kra Daadi), Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) and Tawang.

It approved reforms of recruitment rules in animal husbandry department and suppression of 1999 rules for statistical inspector and marketing inspector.

The outdated 1999 rules have been replaced with the Agriculture Statistical Inspector Group-C Recruitment Rules, 2024, enabling direct recruitment of fresh statistical graduates, it said.

It also approved amendments to Arunachal Pradesh Forest Service Rules, 2019 (Group-B, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial), Range Forest Officer Recruitment Rules, 2019 (Group-B, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial).

These amendments reflect the government's continuous commitment to strengthening governance and environment protection, the statement said.

The Cabinet further approved the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Rules, 2025, for ensuring uniform procedures and operational clarity for all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed about the proposed inauguration of a new high court building of Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, on August 10.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai is scheduled inaugurate the new building.

The new court building will herald a new era of swift and seamless justice delivery to people. PTI CORR MNB