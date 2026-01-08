Arunachal Cabinet approves proposals to strengthen healthcare, education infrastructure

Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved various proposals aimed at strengthening healthcare services, improving public safety, boosting education infrastructure, and generating employment across the state.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Cabinet gave its nod to a proposal of engaging HLL Lifecare Ltd, a central government enterprise, to create diagnostic infrastructure in 256 sub-centres, 82 primary health centres (PHCs), 25 community health centres (CHCs) and 64 block public health units.

The initiative will be implemented with health grants from the 15th Finance Commission, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The firm will also implement a laboratory management information system across all health facilities in the state, including medical colleges, general and district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and sub-centres.

The Cabinet noted that tele-radiology CT scan services implemented through HLL Lifecare Ltd at Aalo, Bomdila, Khonsa, Namsai, Tawang, Tezu, Yingkiong and Ziro have already benefited nearly 12,000 patients.

Officials said the creation of diagnostic infrastructure is aimed at providing accessible and affordable quality diagnostic services closer to communities.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement of 40 mobile medical units (MMUs) under the Vibrant Villages programme, funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs ministry, through HLL Lifecare Ltd. Operational support for the units will be provided under the National Health Mission.

The MMUs will serve 455 vibrant villages across 11 border districts namely like Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey.

Each mobile unit will provide comprehensive primary healthcare services, including outpatient care, maternal and child health services, elderly care, basic diagnostics such as portable handheld X-ray with AI support, essential medicines, screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases, teleconsultation and referral services.

The initiative is expected to improve health indicators, reduce out-of-pocket expenses and enhance the quality of life in border areas.

In view of the rising fire incidents and the need for a stronger disaster response framework, the Cabinet approved a proposal to enact the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025, replacing the existing Act.

The new legislation aims to modernise the legal and operational framework of the department and will be placed before the state Legislative Assembly for passage.

The cabinet also approved special grade promotions for fire and emergency services personnel on completion of 15, 20 and 30 years of service to address career stagnation and recognise long years of service. A total of 142 personnel will benefit from this decision, the statement said.

To strengthen prison administration, the council of ministers approved the creation of 91 posts for seven sub-jails located at Longding, Khonsa, Changlang, Pasighat, Yingkiong, Aalo and Koloriang.

In a major step to strengthen human resources in the education sector, the cabinet approved the creation of 58 posts.

This includes 14 administrative, non-teaching and teaching posts, along with 32 assistant professor posts, for the government model degree colleges at Piyong in Namsai district and Kanubari in Longding district to enable the start of academic activities.

Additionally, 12 assistant professor posts were approved for introducing sociology, commerce and mass communication courses in select government colleges across the state, aimed at expanding access to higher education and creating employment opportunities for youth.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the creation of a directorate of urban local bodies under the Urban Affairs department, in line with the 74th Constitutional Amendment.

To address cadre stagnation in the forest department, the Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation of residency requirements under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Service Rules, 2019.

This will allow immediate promotions against existing vacancies without any additional financial burden. A total of 48 APFS officers will directly benefit, while around 60 frontline forest officers will receive indirect promotional benefits.

The Cabinet gave the green signal to the Recruitment Rules for the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) for Pakke, Namdapha and Kamlang Tiger Reserves.

The decision will facilitate recruitment to 324 posts of special tiger guards, strengthen wildlife protection and anti-poaching efforts under Project Tiger, and generate employment for local youth. PTI UPL NN