Arunachal Cabinet approves setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission

Itanagar, Oct 28 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to form an Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure efficient governance and address the challenges faced by the state administration.

The ARC will recommend measures to improve the state’s governance functioning, striving to create a more efficient, citizen-centric and accountable administration, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also took several key decisions.

The Cabinet approved framing of a transfer and posting policy for various nurses of all cadre in the Department of Health & Family Welfare so that quality healthcare services could be provided to the people, the statement said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to change the name of Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The cabinet approved renaming of Naharlagun Railway Station to Itanagar Railway Station and recommended the same to the Centre for consideration.

The move will benefit travellers to plan their visit to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The cabinet also okayed an amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011 and formulated the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2024.

The amended scheme includes enhanced rates of compensation given to victims of certain speficit crimes.

It further approved amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Service Rules 2022.

The council of ministers further approved the proposal for granting a special grade to police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors.

The decision will ensure timely career progression by granting honourary promotion in the form of special grade from the level of constable up to sub-inspector in the state police.

The approval of the proposal will redress the discontentment amongst police personnel who have not got promotions for a long period.

The Cabinet also approved in principle the proposal for a one-time relaxation of recruitment rule of Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) and absorption of the existing contractual ANM on seniority basis.

Framing of recruitment rules for the posts of assistant professor, assistant director of nursing, associate professor, and assistant nursing superintendent in the Department of Health and Family Welfare were also approved by the cabinet.

It further approved for amendment and notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Services Amendment Rules 2024.

The proposal for amendment of recruitment rules for the posts of assistant engineer (Auto) in Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services also got positive nod from the state cabinet.

It also approved the proposal for relaxation of the promotion ratio of direct recruitment and promotional post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (EG) in the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

The proposal for amendment of recruitment rules to the post of Assistant Audit Officer in the Directorate of Audit & Pensions, Department of Finance, Planning and Investment, also got the cabinet’s nod. PTI UPL NN