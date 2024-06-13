Arunachal cabinet approves slew of reforms initiatives

Itanagar, Jun 13 (PTI) The newly constituted Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday rolled out Reforms 3.0, identifying 24 citizen-centric initiatives and directed all departments to implement them in letter and spirit.

A CMO statement said that top priority has been accorded to governance reforms with decision to achieve 100 per cent digitization of the Finance and Planning departments to enable all government payments only through digital mode.

A bottom-up planning process will be initiated for effective development and preparation of district-level consultative vision plans.

To improve last mile service delivery, offices of the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners will be strengthened, the statement said.

The cabinet also decided to set up a committee of secretaries to examine the existing compliances and recommend steps to enhance ease of living and ease of doing business including repeal of old and archaic laws.

The cabinet approved creating a repository of citizen data of the state to ensure pro-active scheme enrolment with no/minimal enrolment process for citizens.

A policy think tank, the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA), will be constituted to drive innovation in governance and enable socio-economic transformation.

Further, an Administrative Reforms Commission will be notified to examine and provide recommendations for improved organizational structure, recruitment and staffing policies to build a lean, efficient and agile administrative structure with maximum adoption of technology.

In order to provide an enhanced quality of life to citizens, the Cabinet resolved to ensure 100 per cent physical and digital connectivity to all unconnected villages and administrative headquarters for which a detailed action plan will be prepared.

In line with the National Education Policy, 2020, a road map to implement the mechanism will be prepared.

The government will also formulate a policy enabling top educational institutions to set up campuses in Arunachal Pradesh and also encourage participation of community-based organizations, NGOs and other CSOs in the field of education.

The Dulari Kanya Scheme will be revamped to provide incentive to every girl child from the state to encourage enrollment in graduation or professional courses, the statement said.

An action plan for 21,000 plus women to become 'Lakhpati Didis' over the next 5 years, earning an annual income of more than Rs 1,00,000 and achieve a higher standard will be made.

The government will formulate a new farm-to-fork agricultural and horticultural policy to unlock the agri-allied sector potential of the state.

The cabinet also decided to revamped the Chief Minister Social Security Scheme for wider coverage of beneficiaries and timely coverage of beneficiaries such as widows, elderly and Divyangs to ensure their dignity of life and improve their quality of life.

The government will work towards 100 per cent saturation of DBT for all schemes ensuring targeted and timely payments to beneficiaries.

The cabinet further decided to create a Digital Asset Inventory for all public infrastructure, especially schools, hospitals, Anganwadi Kendras etc. for proper planning and utilisation of public assets.

The Cabinet also resolved to create a new master plan to make Itanagar-Naharlagun twin capital city future-ready and improve urban liveability.

To fulfil the aspirations of the youths, the government will identify and list vacancies in all departments for preparation of annual recruitment calendars.

The SEE Trinity (Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Employment) will be launched to completely reorient the entire ecosystem in the interest of youth and provide 25,000+ employment and self-employment opportunities to the youths in next 5 years.

Besides launching the Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission enabling participation of sportspersons from Arunachal in 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games, the government will dedicate to the youth an innovative Youth Policy, focusing on youth aspirations, education, skilling, health including mental health, entrepreneurial aspirations, community involvement, participation in governance mechanisms etc.

Also on the cards is notification of a new ‘Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy’ and ‘One Tribe, One Weave Mission’ to protect and promote indigenous textiles, handicrafts which is expected to provide enhanced incomes for artisans, market linkages and enabling applications for Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

A new Tourism Policy will also be launched that will include film, farm, wine and eco-tourism and homestay to provide holistic experiences to domestic and foreign tourists and attract investments and provide employment opportunities for the youths.

The Council of Ministers also recommended the commencement of the first Assembly Session on June 14 for administrating oath to members and election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively. PTI UPL UPL NN