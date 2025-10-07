Arunachal cabinet nod to school for children with special needs in Miao

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to establish a school for children with special needs in Miao.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in Miao in Changlang district.

The decision reflects the government's unwavering commitment to equity, compassion, and empowerment, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The institution is envisioned as a model centre of learning, health care, and empowerment, ensuring that children with special needs receive equal access to quality education and holistic development opportunities, it said.

The education department has been tasked to prepare a detailed proposal for staff creation and infrastructure planning to operationalise the school, it added.

Once completed, the school will serve as a pioneering model for inclusive education in the state, bridging gaps in accessibility and support for differently-abled students, the statement said. PTI CORR SOM