Arunachal celebrates foundation day of 8 states, 5 UTs

Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) The foundation day of eight states and five union territories was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

November 1 is the foundation day of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Speaking at the function, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik termed November 1 as a red letter day in the history of India as a large number of states and union territories of the country were founded on this day.

The participation of people from every part of the nation celebrating the foundation day of the states strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the governor said.

It enhances interaction and promotes mutual understanding between the people of different states and UTs, which reinforce a sustained and structured cultural connection in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, he said.

Parnaik also thanked the people of the states and UTs celebrating the foundation day for their contribution in the development of Arunachal Pradesh. PTI UPL KK