Arunachal: CESHS, NERIST sign pact to boost interdisciplinary research

Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology on Thursday signed an MoU to strengthen practical, interdisciplinary research and training in Arunachal Pradesh.

The collaboration will focus on applied sciences such as agricultural, civil, mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering, along with green energy, geothermal exploration, critical mineral studies, climate change, and cryosphere research, a statement said.

The partnership aims to offer hands-on training for students, enabling them to work directly with field data, advanced engineering tools, and real-world problem-solving.

It will also support joint research projects, capacity-building workshops, and part-time PhD enrolments for students and working professionals to boost the region’s research capacity, the statement said.

CESHS Director Tana Tage said the institute would provide strong on-ground support to NERIST, ensuring that scientific research delivers tangible benefits to society.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S highlighted the need for collaboration between institutions and government agencies to advance science in the northeast, pledging his full support to the initiative.