Arunachal chief secretary flags off expedition to Khangri Glacier

Itanagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary on Thursday flagged off the second joint scientific expedition to Khangri Glacier in Tawang district which aims to address critical questions regarding glacier dynamics, hydrological changes and their broader impact on the region's ecosystem.

Advertisment

The team consists of scientists, research associates and technical officers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa, the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in Itanagar, and research scholars from IIT Roorkee (IITR).

Tana Tage, director of CES&HS, said this collaborative effort is part of an ongoing initiative to conduct in-depth glaciological and cryosphere studies in the Arunachal Himalayas.

The team will carry out several key scientific activities, including measuring glacier flow discharge, riverbed profiling, steam ice drilling and the installation of water level markers and stacks for long-term observation.

Advertisment

Tage emphasised the importance of mass balance studies, which are crucial for understanding the gain and loss of ice mass within the glacier system.

Additionally, the team will identify a suitable location to establish a permanent base camp as part of the Polar and Cryosphere Studies (PACER). This camp will serve as a logistical hub for future glaciological studies, focusing on Khangri Glacier and other glaciers in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Arunachal Himalayas are ecologically sensitive and face significant challenges related to climate change, including glacial melting, changes in freshwater availability, and the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF)," Tage said.

Advertisment

He added that understanding these dynamics is crucial for ensuring the sustainability of local ecosystems, economies, and communities residing in high-altitude areas.

During a brief interaction with the chief secretary, the team briefed him on their field activities, which will include the installation of an Automatic Weather Station with satellite communication, an Automatic Water Level Recorder, hydrological investigations and the collection of snow and sediment samples for lab analysis. They will also perform steam ice drilling for mass balance measurement and gather other critical data during the fieldwork. PTI COR MNB