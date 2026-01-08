Arunachal chief secretary reviews security, outreach for SUMP's PFR

Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta has stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure smooth progress of the strategic Siang Upper Multi-Purpose Project (SUMP) in the state.

The chief secretary chaired a high-level meeting here on Wednesday to review the security preparedness and administrative arrangements for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities of the project, officials said on Thursday.

Gupta said the project holds critical importance for both the state and the country and is being monitored at the highest level. He directed all concerned departments to adopt a focused and coordinated approach in carrying out PFR-related activities on the ground.

The meeting was attended by hydropower commissioner Sonam Chombay, state Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, and the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Siang and Upper Siang districts.

Issues related to security, logistics and inter-departmental coordination were discussed in detail, the officials said.

The chief secretary also emphasised the need for systematic outreach at the village level to disseminate accurate and factual information about the project, noting that addressing local concerns through transparent communication is essential.

An action plan with defined responsibilities and timelines was finalised to deal with key issues identified during the review.

The SUMP is envisioned as a major hydropower and river management initiative on the Siang River, officials said.

Besides power generation, the project is designed to play a significant role in flood moderation by regulating river flow during peak monsoon periods, thereby helping reduce downstream flood intensity.

The project is also expected to contribute to water security, disaster management and long-term regional development, while strengthening strategic infrastructure in the eastern Himalayan region, they added. PTI UPL UPL RG