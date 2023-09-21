Arunachal CM announces creation of Keyi Panyor district

Itanagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced the creation of a new district, Keyi Panyor, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Yachuli assembly constituency in Lower Subansiri district.

Advertisment

The announcement was made during a public meeting held at Yachuli on Wednesday, and the new district would be carved out of Lower Subansiri, an official communique said.

The chief minister announced that the government is ready to create the Keyi Panyor district by bifurcating the existing Lower Subansiri district.

“Creation of Keyi Panyor district will also fulfil the long-time aspiration of the people of the Apatani plateau to have their own district,” Khandu said.

Advertisment

With the creation of Keyi Panyor, Arunachal Pradesh will have 27 districts.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated 33 development initiatives and laid the foundation stones for 34 projects in the constituency.

He also inaugurated a tribal culture centre at New Pitapool and attended a prayer to Almighty Donyi Polo there, besides visiting the museum where traditional items related to the Nyishi tribe are on display.

Local MLA and Education Minister Taba Tedir, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and legislators Biyuram Wahge, Nyamar Karbak, Ojing Tasing, Hayeng Mangfi, Phurpa Tsering and Gokar Basar were present on the occasion.

“I have known local MLA Tedir since he was working in the Urban Development department as its chief engineer. He is a very capable person and has proved it by bringing in many developmental projects to the constituency. You all are lucky as Tedir resigned from his government post and decided to serve you as your legislator,” Khandu said in the public meeting. PTI UPL BDC