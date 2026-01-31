Arunachal CM announces major infra, education projects for Dibang Valley

Itanagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced a slew of major development initiatives for Dibang Valley district following the Cabinet Aapke Dwar meeting held at Anini, the district headquarters town.

Addressing the outcomes of the outreach cabinet meeting, the chief minister said the initiatives span infrastructure, road connectivity, education, power supply, research, and livelihood generation, and are aimed at addressing region-specific needs of one of the state's most remote border districts, an official statement said.

Explaining the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, Khandu said it is designed to bring the government to the people's doorstep by holding cabinet meetings outside the state capital, enabling direct engagement with local communities and district administrations, understanding local challenges, and ensuring prompt decision-making and on-the-spot interventions, particularly in remote and border areas.

Among the key announcements made for the border district was the construction of a community hall at Rekho, to serve as a multipurpose facility for official functions, public meetings, cultural programmes, and social events at the district headquarters.

To strengthen road connectivity, approval was announced for the construction of a 15-kilometre road from NH-313 at Amuli village to the Anini–Dambuen BRO road up to Aliney, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

The project is expected to reduce travel time, improve civilian movement in the Dri Valley, and enhance strategic connectivity up to the last motorable point at Bruni.

For improving all-weather connectivity, resurfacing of the NH-313 to Anelih circle road was announced.

The 15-kilometre stretch, considered the lifeline of Anelih circle, is currently in poor condition. Similar resurfacing work was also approved for the road connecting Gipulin village to Acheso village.

To strengthen technical administration, Khandu announced the construction of an office building-cum-residential accommodation for the PWD executive engineer at Anini, aimed at improving on-ground supervision and expediting execution of developmental works.

In the education sector, Khandu announced the creation of a science stream at the government higher secondary school, Anini, enabling students of Dibang Valley to pursue science education locally.

Construction of additional classrooms at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Anini, was also announced to meet rising demand.

Highlighting livelihood and research opportunities, the chief minister announced the establishment of a high-altitude medicinal plant research centre in Dibang Valley to promote conservation, scientific research, and sustainable use of medicinal plants endemic to the Mishmi Hills.

A feasibility study will be submitted within three months.

A high altitude trout hatchery at Anini was also announced to support cold-water fisheries and generate high-value livelihood opportunities, with a feasibility study to be completed within the same timeframe.

To address power constraints, installation of solar street lights in Anini township was announced as a sustainable solution amid limited power availability and frequent load shedding.

The chief minister further announced that a detailed feasibility study for the development of an Advanced Landing Ground at Anini will be carried out by an expert team, considering the district's strategic location and connectivity needs, the statement added. PTI UPL UPL RG