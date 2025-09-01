Arunachal CM calls for balancing development and cultural tradition, launches projects

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday underlined the need to pursue development while staying rooted in tradition, as he laid foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects in Lower Dibang Valley district and later joined the Solung Festival celebrations of the Adi community at Roing, the district headquarters.

Khandu said development initiatives must go hand in hand with the preservation of cultural identity, stressing that the people of Arunachal Pradesh embrace modernity without losing sight of their heritage.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive growth across districts through investments in education, housing, and connectivity.

The projects launched by the chief minister include 20-bedded hostel buildings with kitchens, dining halls and warden quarters at CUPS Sirang, Keba, and Middle School Kangkong, along with a 120-bedded hostel at Government Secondary School Paglam. Four-unit type quarters will also come up at GSS Paglam and the CUPS campuses, officials said.

Other works include infrastructure creation for the electrical sub-division at Dambuk, improvement of township roads in Dambuk and Paglam, and construction of a quarter for the Principal of Government Model College, Roing.

Reviewing progress of the under-construction bridge over the Sissiri River on the Bomjir–Paglam road, Khandu, in a post on X, said the structure would significantly boost connectivity in the region.

“Once completed, this bridge will provide all-weather connectivity to villages like Bizari, Anpum, Loklung and Paglam. It will ease travel and open up new opportunities for the area,” he observed.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the central Solung celebration organised by the Dibang Adi Students’ Union, the chief minister reminded the gathering of the importance of cultural festivals in keeping traditions alive.

“While we must welcome development, we should never forget our roots. That is why we celebrate and uphold our rich Solung traditions,” he said, thanking the Adi community for their warmth and hospitality.

Calling Solung a symbol of resilience and unity, he added, “Solung reminds us that while times change, our roots remain the source of our strength.” PTI UPL NN