Arunachal CM calls for encouraging students to pursue PG courses in anatomy

Itanagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday expressed concern over the fact that many postgraduate seats in the anatomy department of medical education have no takers.

He called for encouraging medical students and professionals to take up PG courses in the stream.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 70th National Conference (NATCON’70) and International Colloquium, organised by Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) under the banner of the Anatomical Society of India here, Khandu underscored the importance of anatomy in medical science.

“Without anatomy, medical science is incomplete. There is a need to create awareness and encourage medical students to go for PG courses so that health services have no dearth of anatomy specialists,” he said.

The chief minister called for creating awareness about the pledging of human bodies for medical education.

Observing that TRIHMS, the only medical college in the state, has just 4-5 bodies for anatomy classes, he said that people must be educated on the great help they will be rendering to medical science by pledging bodies.

Expressing gratitude to the Anatomical Society of India for allowing Arunachal Pradesh to host the national-level conference, Khandu said that as the chief minister, he takes pride in showcasing the state government’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and research.

“It is only the second time in the 70 years of history of the Anatomical Society of India that the national conference is being held in the North East and the first time in Arunachal Pradesh. It makes the event more significant for us,” he added.

Khandu expressed hope that the conference would serve as a platform for the exchange of ground-breaking ideas, fostering collaboration among experts in the field of anatomy.

“Faculty and students of our only medical college will have a chance to interact with national and international experts on the subject. It will not only enhance their knowledge but also inspire them to excel in their chosen field of medical profession,” he said.

With more than 350 faculty delegates from across India and abroad, sharing their professional information and knowledge during the conference, Khandu noted that the event will be a great milestone in the field of anatomy especially for young medical professionals and research scholars.

TRIHMS will definitely benefit from technology transfer in the fields of ‘Technique of Plastination and Body Preservation’ and ‘Gene Technology’, he said.

More than 100 scientific papers will be presented in the four-day conference, which also includes an International Colloquium.

Delegates have also come from ten countries, including, the US, Denmark, Australia, Russia, South Korea, North Korea, Malaysia, West Indies, Oman and UAE. PTI UPL BDC