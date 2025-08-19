Arunachal CM calls for sensitive approach to resolving forest issues

Itanagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday called for a sensitive approach in addressing forest-related issues, highlighting the importance of respecting the rights and traditions of tribal communities.

Khandu said conservation efforts must balance ecological priorities with the well-being of local communities.

“It’s important for the forest department to approach its work with sensitivity, remembering that tribal communities have called these lands home for generations,” the CM said in a post on X.

He was speaking at a meeting of the State Board for Wildlife.

“Protecting our forests is important, but protecting the people who have called these forests home for generations is just as vital. When we honour both, we build a future that is sustainable, just and rooted in respect,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed strategies to strengthen wildlife conservation in the state, with emphasis on cultural sensitivity while implementing forest policies.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has sought to adopt a community-led approach to biodiversity protection through its recently unveiled State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP) 2025-2035.

It outlines localised action points empowering communities, districts and indigenous groups to actively protect their environment, aligning with national biodiversity goals, officials said.