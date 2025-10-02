Arunachal CM calls Gandhi's ideals eternal guiding force for humanity

Itanagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday invoked the enduring message of Mahatma Gandhi, calling upon people to draw strength from his vision of truth, non-violence and compassion to build a peaceful world.

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Udyan at Niti Vihar here, Khandu said, "that on Gandhi Jayanti we pay tribute to the eternal values of Mahatma Gandhi. His principles of truth, non-violence, compassion, and moral courage continue to guide humanity." Reflecting on the day’s observance, the chief minister in a post on X said, "Bapu's message of truth and compassion still guides our nation's path. May we draw strength from his vision to build a world rooted in peace, justice, and harmony." As devotional strains of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' filled the air, Khandu noted that the timeless ideals of Gandhi resonated strongly with India's journey toward harmony and inclusivity.

The day also marked Swachh Bharat Diwas 2025, during which Khandu congratulated the awardees of Swachhata Hi Seva 2025.

"A special appreciation to all departments, SHGs, and NGOs who have actively come forward to keep our surroundings clean and contribute to a healthier, greener environment. Your dedication is truly inspiring," he said in another social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in a social media post, echoed the same spirit of reverence.

"On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, I bow in reverence to his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, and simplicity," the DyCM said in a post on X.

Highlighting Gandhi's relevance for contemporary society, Mein added that Bapu’s message of peace and harmony remains a guiding light for our society and a moral compass for humanity.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to building a nation rooted in justice, unity, and compassion," the deputy chief minister added. PTI UPL UPL RG