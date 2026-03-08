Arunachal CM condemns incident at Santal culture event in West Bengal

Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday strongly condemned the manner in which events unfolded during a programme related to Santal culture in West Bengal, saying the episode that led to anguish being expressed by President Droupadi Murmu has saddened people across the country.

He said it has also raised serious questions about the conduct of the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

In a post on X on Sunday, Khandu said the situation was particularly painful as the President herself comes from a tribal community and had to publicly express disappointment during an event meant to celebrate Santal culture.

"I strongly condemn the manner in which events unfolded during the programme related to Santal culture in West Bengal. The anguish expressed by Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji has deeply saddened people across the country and raises serious questions about the conduct of the All India Trinamool Congress government," he said in the post.

Khandu said it was especially distressing that the President had to voice her disappointment at an event celebrating tribal heritage.

"It is especially painful that the President of India, who herself comes from a tribal community, had to publicly express disappointment during an event meant to celebrate Santal culture," he said.

The chief minister added that the episode reflected a lack of sensitivity towards tribal communities and towards the constitutional protocol attached to the highest office of the country.

"Such a situation reflects an unacceptable lack of sensitivity towards both the dignity of tribal communities and the constitutional protocol owed to the highest office of the Republic," he said.

Emphasising the importance of respecting the constitutional position of the President, Khandu said the office symbolises the unity and democratic spirit of the nation.

"The office of the President stands above politics and symbolises the unity, dignity and democratic spirit of our nation. Any action or negligence that undermines the sanctity of this office deserves the strongest condemnation," he said.

President Murmu on Saturday expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit. PTI UPL UPL RG