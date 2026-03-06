Arunachal CM condoles IAF pilots killed in Sukhoi crash in Assam

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday condoled the death of two Indian Air Force pilots in the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district "Heartbroken by the tragic loss of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purbesh Duragkar," Khandu wrote in a social media post.

He said the two served the nation with courage and commitment as proud officers of the IAF.

"Their service and sacrifice will always be remembered," the chief minister said, offering his sincere prayers for the bereaved families and loved ones.

"The nation stands in gratitude and respect for our fallen heroes," Khandu added. PTI CORR MNB