Arunachal CM criticises anti-dam activists for spreading 'misinformation'

Aalo, Jan 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday criticised anti-dam activists opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

He accused those activists of confusing the people without providing accurate information about the project’s benefits.

He said this in an event organised by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) to mark its silver jubilee at Paya near Aalo in the West Siang district.

Maintaining that SUMP is not only a hydropower project, Khandu said it is a multipurpose project of national importance.

He said the project is not all about generating hydropower.

"Hydropower generation is a by-product of the project. The real objective of the project is to maintain the natural flow of the Siang River and mitigate flood risks," Khandu said.

Speaking on the concerns raised by the locals, the chief minister pointed out that the project would not go ahead if people are against it.

"The state government will not take up the project if the people are against it," he said.

He, however, appealed to people to come forward and hold discussions about the project.

The chief minister said that China has already approved the construction of the world’s largest dam, on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet close to the Indian border.

If China releases water from the dam, it will have severe consequences in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, he said.

"I will not take the blame if the project is not allowed," said Khandu, adding that the blame should entirely be on those opposing the project.

He appealed to the Adi Baane Kebang, Galo Welfare Society and Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum to discuss the project and find an amicable solution.