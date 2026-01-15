Arunachal CM, Dy CM pay tribute to soldiers on Army Day

Itanagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tributes to soldiers on the occasion of Army Day, lauding their unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice in safeguarding the nation.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor General Sir FRR Bucher in 1949.

“In celebrating Indian Army Day, we salute the unmatched valour, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers who stand as the shield of the nation,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The CM said soldiers serve in the harshest terrains and under the most challenging conditions, and their courage, discipline and commitment are the true strength of India.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended greetings to soldiers on the occasion.

“Today, on Indian Army Day, I join the nation in expressing heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women of the Indian Army, whose courage and dedication safeguard our country every day,” Mein said.

He said that despite serving in the most difficult terrains and under extreme conditions, soldiers uphold the highest ideals of discipline, honour and selfless service. PTI UPL RBT