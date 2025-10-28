Arunachal CM emphasises govt's vision for merit-driven recruitment system

Itanagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday emphasised the government's vision of a fair, transparent, and merit-driven recruitment system.

Khandu was addressing a gathering after felicitating successful candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2025, and presenting appointment letters at an event here.

The CM lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for conducting the CHSLE 2025 in record time - completing the entire recruitment process, from advertisement to final recommendation, within three months, setting a new benchmark for administrative efficiency and integrity.

More than 21,000 candidates appeared across 113 venues, reflecting the growing trust of the Arunachalee youth in the transparent system established under the APSSB framework, and out of them, 64 were selected on merit, according to a CMO statement.

Notably, seven ST candidates secured positions under the unreserved category, exemplifying the state's rising talent and competitiveness, it said.

The chief minister highlighted that the establishment of the APSSB was one of the most significant governance reforms undertaken by his government.

"The Board was created not by chance but by choice, through an Act passed by the state legislative assembly, with the moral commitment to end corruption and favoritism in recruitment," he said.

Praising the APSSB for introducing the Answer Key Challenge System for the first time, Khandu said this initiative reflects the government's culture of transparency and accountability.

"Transparency is not just a process, it is a culture we are building in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, Khandu urged them to uphold the highest standards of honesty and dedication.

The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to empowering the youth through regular, transparent recruitment drives by APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

He also underlined ongoing investments in skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports to create multiple avenues for youth employment and growth.

"Through institutions like APSSB, we are shaping a future where merit is celebrated, hard work is rewarded, and honesty is honored. In the next 10-15 years, the Arunachal government will have an efficient, capable and meritorious workforce," Khandu added. PTI CORR NN