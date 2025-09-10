Arunachal CM felicitates 140 candidates who cleared state civil services exam

Itanagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday felicitated 140 candidates who cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024, calling upon them to dedicate themselves to the noble mission of public service with compassion and integrity.
At the felicitation ceremony here, the chief minister congratulated the successful candidates on their achievement and urged them to approach their new responsibilities with humility and a people-first attitude.
The APPSCCE is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group A and Group B posts within the state government.
"We are proud to welcome you into the government and look forward to the positive impact you will make. Congratulations, and may your journey be rewarding," Khandu said, adding that their success reflected perseverance, relentless effort, and dedication.
The chief minister reminded the appointees that public service was not about power but about responsibility.
"Remember, we are to serve, not to rule. Our duty is to uplift communities, solve problems, and lead with empathy," he stressed.
Khandu expressed special appreciation for the eight disabled candidates who qualified in the competitive examination, describing their success as inspirational.
"Your success is a beacon of hope for many others facing challenges, proving that with hard work, nothing is impossible," the chief minister said in a post on X.