Arunachal CM flags off 28 new fire tenders

Itanagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off 28 new fire engines on Friday.

The fire tenders will be deployed in the 24 fire stations across the state.

"Flagged off 28 Fire Tenders being issued to various Fire Stations across the State," Khandu posted on X.

"Today marks a significant step in enhancing fire safety across Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The engines have capacities of 1,800, 3,500 and 6,000 litres, and are tailored to tackle diverse terrains, he said.

Home Minister Bamang Felix told reporters that the addition of the fire tenders would strengthen the capacity of the Fire and Emergency Services.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the fire services personnel during fire accidents.

In 2023, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 251 fire accidents. With the inclusion of the 28 fire tenders, the total rose to 79. PTI CORR SOM