Arunachal CM greets people of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day

Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their respective statehood days, lauding the rich heritage, resilience and steady progress of these states.

Khandu said since attaining statehood in 1972, Meghalaya has stood as “a symbol of harmony between nature and human life”.

“With its rich Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo heritage, deep-rooted democratic traditions, and respect for community living, the Abode of Clouds continues to inspire the nation,” he said in a post on X.

“May Meghalaya progress with ecological wisdom, cultural pride, and inclusive development,” the CM said.

Extending statehood day wishes to Manipur, Khandu described the state as the “Jewel of India”, and said it holds a special place in India’s civilisational landscape.

“From its ancient kingdom and classical dance forms to its sporting excellence and spirit of resilience, Manipur holds a special place,” he said in another post.

“On this historic day, may peace, unity, and understanding strengthen the social fabric of the state, and may Manipur move forward with renewed hope, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

Greeting the people of Tripura, Khandu said the state reflects India’s cultural diversity in its truest form.

“A land where ancient history, royal legacy, tribal traditions, and modern aspirations come together,” he said.

The chief minister said Tripura has steadily advanced in education, connectivity and social development, and expressed hope that the state would continue its journey towards growth, while preserving its rich cultural identity. PTI UPL RBT