Arunachal CM hails Operation Sindoor as symbol of national strength

Itanagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev reflected the country’s collective resolve in dealing with terror and protecting citizens.

Hoisting the National Tricolour at Indira Gandhi Park here on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration, Khandu said every life matters and the government would protect the people and the country’s borders with strength and determination.

“Terror has no place in the land of (Mahatma) Gandhi and India will never remain silent in the face of cowardly attacks on our innocent civilians,” the chief minister asserted.

Khandu said India today commands unprecedented recognition and respect on the world stage.

“We are now the fourth largest economy in the world and rapidly advancing to become the third largest. India’s leadership resonates across international forums, shaping global conversations. As the leading voice of the Global South, we draw strength from the trust the world places in India and our Prime Minister,” he said.

Referring to the significance of the day, he said that from the snow-capped peaks of Tawang to the lush valley of Tirap, every chant of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' should echo with pride across the state.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has a unique and sacred role to play in India’s march as a global leader, Khandu noted that this is not just a moment of growth but also a call to preserve and promote the rich indigenous traditions, languages, cultures and crafts of the state by striking a balance between ancient wisdom and modern progress.

“We speak of how every sector is rising to shape a proud, prosperous and self-reliant Arunachal. Every road built, every school opened, every crop harvested and every job created is a step forward in our collective progress,” he said.

The chief minister said that under the Vibrant Village Programme, the government is constructing 1,046 kilometres of road to connect 125 border villages, backed by an investment of Rs 2,205 crore.

He said the inclusion of 67 villages on the Indo-Myanmar border and 55 on the Indo-Bhutan border in the project reflects the commitment to strategic border villages, which are being equipped with all-weather road access, 4G telecom connectivity, television connectivity and on-grid electrification.

The chief minister added that the state now boasts modern hospitals, diagnostic facilities and accessible healthcare services, with the government extending cashless health coverage to over two lakh families to ensure that financial limitations never stand in the way of treatment.

“A shining example of our commitment to dignity and care is the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme, which provides life-saving financial support to citizens in medical emergencies. Already over 200 patients have received support for kidney transplantation with the government providing Rs 10 lakh for kidney transplants, Rs 15 lakh for bone marrow transplants and Rs 20 lakh for liver transplants,” he said.

Khandu said the government, with a shared promise to shape a 'Viksit Arunachal', has made five commitments including education to empower the next generation, agriculture to drive transformation, development in harmony with nature, green energy to power the state and sustainable tourism as the engine of growth.

Referring to the objection by a section of the people to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in the state, Khandu said it was declared a national project by the Centre in 2008.

“We are aware of its strategic significance, both for India’s water and national security and for the Siang region’s continued peaceful and prosperous existence. We are also mindful and appreciative of the concerns that have been raised by some of our Adi people. We have been holding detailed consultations with people of all the likely affected areas to allay these concerns,” he said, adding that the government remained committed to holding such consultations in future as well.

Khandu also appealed to the people to take five pledges - keep Arunachal clean and proud; live green and respect nature; buy local and build local; be digitally smart and future-ready; and be alert and support law and order. PTI UPL NN