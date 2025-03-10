Arunachal CM hints at terminating contract in delayed highway project

Itanagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday indicated that the state government may terminate the contract with a firm for the construction of an 11-km stretch of NH-415.

The project, extending from a bridge over Barapani river in Naharlagun in Capital Complex Region to Nirjuli in Papum Pare district, has significantly overshot its completion deadline.

Responding to a Zero Hour discussion initiated by BJP legislator Pani Taram regarding the poor state of the critical roadway in the state capital, Khandu asserted that the government could not afford to leave the project in limbo.

“Despite the successful completion of good roads in many districts under the Trans Arunachal Highway, when people travel through this road, all the good work of the government is overshadowed," Khandu lamented.

He added that as per the agreement, the progress of the road construction has been disappointingly slow.

Awarded on December 8, 2021, the project was due for completion in December last year. However, to date, only 39 per cent of the physical work has been completed.

“In October last year, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reviewed the project's status during a meeting in New Delhi. He advised the state government to persuade the contractor to complete the project instead of terminating the agreement, as re-tendering would take another seven to eight months,” Khandu said.

The chief minister revealed that the state government had written twice to the construction company, Woodhill Shivam, urging it to expedite the work. In response, the firm sought an extension of 18 months, promising completion by May next year.

“We cannot afford to delay such a crucial project any longer. The contract will be terminated, and fresh tenders will be floated. Until then, the department concerned must undertake maintenance work on the road for public convenience,” Khandu asserted.

Highlighting another setback, he mentioned that the flyover construction on the same stretch was progressing at a sluggish pace, making it unrealistic to expect timely project completion.

Earlier, raising the issue, Taram lamented the dire condition of the road, calling it a vital link for the people of the state capital.

He added that the deteriorated condition of the road was causing severe hardships, forcing commuters to take an alternative longer route via Yupia to reach Itanagar. PTI UPL NN