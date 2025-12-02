Arunachal CM, his deputy extend birthday greetings to Nadda

Itanagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, praising him as a leader whose organisational acumen and governance vision have significantly strengthened the ruling party across the country.

Khandu, in an X post, said Nadda's leadership, disciplined work ethic and dedication to organisational strengthening have energised every BJP worker across the nation.

He emphasised that the BJP president has played a pivotal role in boosting the confidence of workers at the grassroots and guiding the party toward sustained expansion in every region.

"Under your guidance, the party continues to expand its reach at the grassroots, deliver good governance and uphold the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," Khandu wrote, adding that Nadda's leadership has ensured continuity in service-driven politics.

The chief minister added that Nadda's ability to lead with clarity while maintaining a deep connect with party workers has helped strengthen the organisation's presence even in remote and aspirational districts of the country.

"May Lord Buddha bless you with good health, happiness and long life in the service of our great motherland," Khandu added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in another X post, described Nadda as a guiding force whose composed leadership style continues to inspire the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

"Your calm strength, clarity of purpose, and consistent service to the nation continue to motivate every karyakarta," Mein said.

The deputy chief minister added that Nadda's role in shaping both the organisational discipline and vision of the party has been instrumental in driving its progress.

"May this special day bring you renewed energy, happiness, and fulfilment," Mein said, wishing Nadda a rewarding year ahead, as he continues to lead the organisation toward new achievements. PTI UPL UPL ACD