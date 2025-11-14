Arunachal CM inaugurates 13th International Tourism Mart for NE region in Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 13th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region at Pangthang near Gangtok on Friday.

This is the second time Sikkim is hosting the Tourism Mart since its inception in 2013.

"The Northeast is very rich in nature and cultural diversity. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has done considerable work to develop tourism and transformed avenues in the region, which were otherwise neglected under previous governments," he stated.

Khandu said the Tourism Ministry is now focusing on the potential of the Northeast, and in the process, all states have increased and are selling their products in various markets. "I see that local economies in the Northeast are flourishing day by day as per their carrying capacities, and if we compare only 10 years earlier, our region did not have this luxury," stated Khandu.

He said that the ITM was a great event for the region as it gave an opportunity for the stakeholders to interact with policymakers directly, which is beneficial to both parties. "We are hopeful that Sikkim will take advantage of this big platform and will create a bigger but manageable market," he stated.

"Northeast is the rising star in Indian Tourism. Even with difficult topography, we have managed to come this far. We have a unique product which we are now sharing with the world, and we are happy with the response," he said.

Sikkim Tourism minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia said that this was a proud day for Sikkim as it has been chosen to host the event. He said, "Sikkim was a shining example of natural beauty and cultural diversity and that this makes the 22nd state of Sikkim and the Northeast a true jewel in India's diverse Tourism landscape".

Around 90 delegates from 22 Indian states and 39 tour and travel operators from 19 countries are participating in the event.

Assam Tourism minister Ranjeet Kumar Das, Arunachal Tourism minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba and Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, V Vidyavatti attended the programme. PTI COR RG