Arunachal CM inaugurates monastery in Upper Subansiri district

Itanagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated a Buddhist monastery in Upper Subansiri district.

He also took part in the enthronement ceremony of Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche as Abbot at the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Gonpa, which he inaugurated.

Khandu described Taksing as a place of profound spiritual heritage and expressed hope that the newly-inaugurated gonpa would serve as a beacon of faith and values for generations.

"On this auspicious occasion, offered Mandala and ceremonial khadas to the sacred portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, praying for compassion, wisdom, and universal brotherhood to guide humanity," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister said he was hopeful that this gonpa would illuminate lives with faith and values.

"Participated in the solemn enthronement ceremony of Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche La as Abbot (Khenpo) of Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Gonpa, Taksing and offered Mandala and ceremonial khadas, seeking blessings for peace, harmony, and the well-being of all beings," he said in another post.

He extended his heartfelt wishes to Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche La on his enthronement.

"May he be blessed with long life, good health, and wisdom to guide devotees on the path of compassion and enlightenment," he added. PTI UPL UPL SOM