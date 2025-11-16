Arunachal CM inspects ropeway, skywalk projects in Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visited Sikkim's Namchi district on Sunday and inspected the under-construction ropeway and skywalk projects at Yangang, a statement said.

Upon his arrival in Yangang, Khandu was received by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, the local MLA.

He visited the project sites and received a detailed briefing on the engineering marvels under progress, the statement said.

He commended Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang for envisioning such transformative projects, stating that these developments will significantly boost the tourism potential of Yangang and Sikkim as a whole, it said.

The technical specifications and progress details were meticulously presented by Tourism Secretary Neeraj Pradhan, it added.

During the visit, Khandu was also presented with local fruits, organic products, and traditional handloom items.

He also visited the serene tourism attraction of 'Tig Day Cho' lake, following a brief halt for lunch at the helipad. PTI COR SOM