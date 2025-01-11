Arunachal CM interacts with participants of Brahmaputra river rafting team

Itanagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Saturday interacted with a team which will raft the entire length of the Brahmaputra River within Indian borders, a defence statement said.

Advertisment

The expedition, undertaken by the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), will commence from Gelling in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, on January 14 and would culminate at Hatsingimari in Dhubri district of Assam on February 14.

Khandu symbolically flagged off the journey here, when NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal briefed the chief minister, who is also the vice president of the institute, about the expedition's objectives, challenges, and anticipated outcomes.

Khandu interacted with the entire team, offering his blessings and expressing his confidence in their successful completion of this challenging endeavour. He also expressed his eagerness to welcome the team back upon their return.

Advertisment

Participants of the first-of-its-kind journey will traverse 916 km of Brahmaputra River.

The expedition aims to promote adventure tourism, foster environmental awareness, and inspire youth to engage in adventure sports, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in the statement.

The historic expedition will not only be a testament to the indomitable human spirit but will also significantly contribute to the advancement of river rafting as an adventure sport in India, the statement added.

Advertisment

Khandu, in a social media post, said, "Pushing the boundaries of adventure, NIMAS is all set to script history with a record-breaking 916-km rafting expedition on the Brahmaputra River!" Starting from Gelling, Arunachal Pradesh and culminating at Dhubri-Hatsingmari, Assam, this journey will traverse one of the world's most majestic and challenging river systems, the chief minister added.

Led by NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal and Capt Kavitha Vasupalli, along with a dedicated team, including seven members from Arunachal Pradesh, this pioneering expedition will commence on January 14 and conclude on February 14, he said.

"We trust the team to conquer this challenge and bring glory to NIMAS and the nation! Here's wishing them the very best for a safe, successful journey," the chief minister added. PTI UPL UPL ACD