Arunachal CM Khandu calls for promoting sustainable tourism in Northeast

Itanagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called for promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism in the Northeast, highlighting the region's natural beauty and cultural wealth.

He said tourism in the region is not just about destinations, but about experiencing traditions, heritage, and harmony with nature "On this #WorldTourismDay, we celebrate the unmatched beauty and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast," Khandu said in a post on X.

"Let us work together to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism that empowers communities and inspires the world," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said tourism is more than just journeys, it is about creating bridges of understanding, fostering sustainability, and leaving a positive impact in the places a person visits.

"On this #WorldTourismDay, we celebrate the spirit of travel that connects cultures, sustains communities, and inspires new possibilities," he said.

"Let us travel responsibly, preserve our natural and cultural treasures, and ensure that the joy of discovery is passed on to generations to come," he said. PTI UPL UPL SOM