Arunachal CM Khandu emphasises importance of enabling municipalities to thrive independently

Itanagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasised the importance of enabling municipalities to thrive independently.

During a meeting with Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tamme Phassang, who called on him at the civil secretariat here, Khandu shared his ambitious vision for empowering urban local bodies.

The meeting focused on strengthening urban development and promoting self-reliance within the municipality, a release stated.

The chief minister underscored the need for robust infrastructure, innovative solutions, and proactive governance to ensure sustainable growth in urban spaces.

He also assured to address the challenges faced by IMC.

Khandu praised Phassang’s commitment to supporting municipal initiatives terming it as a significant step toward addressing the city's pressing needs.

Extending New Year wishes to IMC, he expressed hope for a prosperous 2025 and reaffirmed his dedication to continued progress and well-being of people.

Earlier, Phassang expressed deep appreciation for the chief minister's visionary leadership and support, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the state government and municipal authorities in driving meaningful change.

He also apprised the chief minister about various grievances of the IMC that need attention from the government. PTI CORR MNB