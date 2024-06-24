Arunachal CM Khandu expresses dismay over slow pace of highway construction

Itanagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed dismay over the slow progress in constructing a stretch of National Highway-415 between Papu Nallah near Naharlagun to Nirjuli in Itanagar Capital Region.

Chairing a review meeting to assess the damage caused to the stretch, as well as other areas in the state capital due to a cloudburst on Sunday, Khandu strongly criticised the 'dismally slow' construction of the four-lane highway, which has been causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Instructing highway department officials to expedite the work without compromising on quality, Khandu said, "The delay is causing immense harassment to the public, and swift action is required to address the issue." "Ensuring timely completion and maintenance of our infrastructure projects is crucial for the benefit of our citizens and the state’s development," the chief minister said.

Expressing concern over the damage caused by the cloudburst in the state capital and adjoining areas, Khandu directed the relevant departments to immediately undertake repair work, especially on the highway, to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent disruption to people's routines.

Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, principal secretary Kaling Tayeng, and top PWD officials attended the meeting.

A cloudburst on Sunday morning triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation in Itanagar. Several portions of the road on NH-415 and houses near Energy Park were damaged in the floods. PTI COR MNB