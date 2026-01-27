Arunachal CM Khandu greets Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on birthday

Itanagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma, lauding his leadership and commitment to inclusive development.

"Warm birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma ji. Your dynamic leadership, commitment to inclusive development, and dedication to the welfare of the people of Meghalaya continue to inspire many across the nation," Khandu said in an X post.

"May you be blessed with good health, strength, and continued success in serving the people with the same passion and vision," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed his greetings to Sangma.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma ji. Your dynamic leadership, steadfast commitment to inclusive development, and dedication to the welfare of the people of Meghalaya continue to inspire admiration across the nation," Mein said in a social media post.

"May you be blessed with good health, strength, and continued success as you serve the people with vision and integrity," he added. PTI UPL UPL ACD