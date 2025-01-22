Arunachal CM Khandu hails road connectivity to remote Pipsorang as ‘historic milestone’

Itanagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed the completion of the road connecting Pipsorang from Tali in remote Kra Daadi district as a ‘milestone’ achieved after 78 years.

Accompanied by Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia and state urban development minister Balo Raja, Khandu traveled to Pipsorang to celebrate the achievement.

Pipsorang, which has recently been upgraded to a sub-divisional headquarters, had long remained isolated.

Tali assembly constituency was the only one in the state without road access until February 2022, when Khandu made history as the first chief minister to reach the area by road, opening the road to Tali.

In 2022, Khandu had set his sights on the ambitious goal of traveling by road from Tali to Pipsorang within the next couple of years. On Wednesday, he celebrated the completion of the road, marking a significant achievement after 78 years.

Congratulating local legislator Jikke Tako, the rural works department, the local administration, the contractor, and the people of Tali, Khandu urged them to ensure the final completion of the project within a month.

The chief minister emphasised the need for gradient modifications and alignment changes to prevent steep climbs and sharp turns. He directed the state’s technical advisor, K C Dhimole, to assess and re-align the road, ensuring the adjustments were made and the project was completed within the month.

"I assume 30 per cent work still remains for its completion, and I assure people that it will be done within a month," he said.

The 55-km road from Tali to Pipsorang is being executed by RWD under the PMGSY scheme. Khandu reiterated the government’s top priority of road connectivity, promising the approval and sanction of roads to yet-to-be-connected villages, as urged by the local MLA.

Khandu expressed his hope to travel by road from Itanagar to Yangte-Tali, continuing to Pipsorang in the future. He also highlighted that around 1,300 villages across the state remain unconnected, assuring that efforts would continue to connect all these villages in the next few years. PTI UPL UPL MNB