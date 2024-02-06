Arunachal CM Khandu, his cabinet colleagues pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu on Tuesday paid obeisance at the newly-built Ram Mandir and called the temple a "culmination of centuries of struggle and sacrifice by followers of Maryada Purushottam Ram".

Khandu received a warm welcome on his arrival at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport where he had told reporters that 70 people, including his cabinet colleagues, legislators and officers have reached Ayodhya to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

The 70-member delegation headed by Khandu is the first political delegation from a state to visit Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

In a series of posts on X, after his visit to the temple, Khandu said, "Experienced a deep emotional connection while offering prayers at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, along with Hon Dy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji, my cabinet colleagues, and MLAs. The Mandir stands as the culmination of centuries of struggle & sacrifice by followers of Maryada Purushottam Ram." "My profound gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I am confident that the nation will witness unparalleled growth & development, blessed by Prabhu Shri Ram," he added.

The chief minister also said, "To commemorate the historic and auspicious occasion of Pran-Pratishtha at the Janmabhoomi, which will resonate as a spiritual milestone and cultural renaissance, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate a shared heritage and the spirit of devoutness, presented humble offerings from the people of our State." He mentioned that he offered a painting of Shri Ram to the temple authorities.

Made by local artist Shri Gyamar Nanam, the painting "beautifully captures the divine aura of Shri Ram at Parshuram Kund, with the backdrop of Gori Chen mountain", Khandu said.

"Also presented Kalash filled with Parsuram Kund water; traditional Buddhist prayer bell, and Sankh," his post added.

On his arrival at the airport in the morning, Khandu said, "I came here two years ago when the temple construction was going on. This is a matter of pride that after many complications, the temple has been constructed here after over 500 years." "The new temple is ready now and this is a good indication for the country. Ram Rajya has arrived," he added.

Asked whether the Arunachal Pradesh government will construct its building here, Khandu said, "We have written to Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and will have our structure here." PTI NAV ABN RPA