Arunachal CM Khandu launches youth-centric reforms, key projects in West Kameng district

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday unveiled a series of key initiatives in West Kameng district, ranging from anti-drug and child safety apps to major tourism and infrastructure projects, asserting that the government is committed to "healing, hope and progress" for every citizen.

Launching the Yodha-Bandhu app at Singchung, aimed at supporting youth battling substance abuse and emotional distress, Khandu said the platform would confidentially connect vulnerable individuals to doctors, counsellors and emergency services.

"True to its name ‘Yodha’, meaning warrior, it supports our youth battling substance abuse and emotional distress by connecting them confidentially to doctors, counsellors and emergency services," the chief minister said in a post on X, commending police for transforming technology into an ally of healing and hope.

He noted that the initiative, conceptualised by Bomdila SP Sudhanshu Dhama, reflects the government’s people-first approach to health and wellness.

Khandu also launched Choo-Man-Tar, an interactive game designed to teach children the difference between good and bad touch. Inspired by Ludo and Snakes and Ladders, the police-driven initiative aims to build awareness, trust and protection for every child.

"With the message ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch ka antar batayega Choo-Man-Tar’, it embodies touch, mind and reform, fostering empathy, safety and confidence," he said.

Promoting local travel opportunities, the chief minister unveiled the Yakatopia tourism app, a smart digital platform to enhance visitor experiences by offering real-time and authentic travel information about West Kameng.

"It connects visitors more closely with the district’s landscapes, traditions and communities, encouraging responsible and immersive travel," he said, while praising the district administration for an innovative step that promotes sustainable livelihoods.

Further strengthening healthcare and community support systems, Khandu rolled out the Amua Care brochure, a maternal health initiative promoting 100 per cent institutional deliveries and awareness through community participation.

"It is a true reflection of seva, shakti and samarpan," he said while appreciating the efforts of DC Bomdila Akriti Sagar.

During the visit, the chief minister also performed bhumi pujan for the proposed Grong Buddha Park, envisioned as a major spiritual and tourism destination featuring a grand Buddha statue, monastery, museum, recreational spaces and community facilities.

"Once completed, it will serve as a serene centre of faith and reflection while also promoting tourism, local livelihood and cultural preservation," Khandu emphasised.

In a major push for connectivity and infrastructure, the chief minister dedicated and laid foundations for over 20 public infrastructure projects across West Kameng, including roads, bridges, hostels, sports complexes and public amenities, with significant focus on the Thrizino–Buragaon assembly constituency.

The projects include improvement of the Palizi–Thrizino road, strengthening of township roads in Thrizino and Singchung, construction of RCC bridges over Dinkho and Tenga Chu rivers, upgradation of PMGSY rural roads, new badminton halls, school infrastructure upgrades, and installation of a FIFA-certified artificial football turf at Buddha Stadium in Bomdila.

Khandu said these projects would collectively boost connectivity, education, sports and public service delivery in the region.

The chief minister was accompanied by Home Minister Mama Natung, legislators from Tawang and West Kameng districts, senior officials and members of the community.