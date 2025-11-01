Arunachal CM Khandu orders probe into Frontier Highway land acquisition irregularities

Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday warned that no form of corruption will be entertained in the state and that anyone responsible for misappropriating public funds will face strict legal consequences.

Addressing a public gathering at Singchung in West Kameng district, Khandu referred to alleged large-scale irregularities in land acquisition for the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway and said he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The chief minister said the issue came to his notice immediately after his return from Delhi, following which he directed the formation of a committee to probe the allegations, an official communique stated.

"Based on the preliminary report, all held responsible for the fiasco will be suspended with immediate effect for a free and fair inquiry. Suspension orders will be out in a day or two," he assured.

Calling the malpractice ‘a nonsense act’, Khandu criticised those who attempt to jeopardise a nationally significant project for personal gain.

"We have seen similar instances earlier too and are witness to the impact such practices have on the project’s timely completion. This is very unfortunate and condemnable," he said, warning that no one, whether a government official or a private individual, will be spared if found guilty.

He stressed that the Frontier Highway is the result of sustained efforts of the state government in coordination with the Centre and other stakeholders, and it is unacceptable that a few individuals are obstructing progress.

While condemning alleged irregularities in the stretch, the chief minister commended West Kameng district administration for completing the land acquisition process smoothly, with transparency and without disputes.

He also thanked local residents for cooperating with authorities and hoped other districts will follow the example.