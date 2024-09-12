Arunachal CM Khandu slams Rahul Gandhi for his reservation remark

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remark advocating abolition of reservations.

Gandhi made the remark during a discussion with students and faculty members of Georgetown University in Washington DC on Tuesday.

The Leader of the Opposition faced backlash for saying the Congress would "end reservation" when India is a fair place.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have consistently undermined national unity and security. From supporting divisive agendas in J&K to making anti-India statements abroad, their actions have repeatedly threatened the nation's integrity," Khandu posted on X.

Khandu said that Gandhi’s recent remarks on abolishing reservations further expose the Congress's long-standing opposition to inclusive policies.

"The Congress, unable to challenge Modi Ji electorally, seems to have aligned with forces that seek to destabilise India. It’s crucial to stand firm against such attempts and safeguard the nation's core values," the chief minister said in the micro-blogging site.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Gandhi over his remarks.

"Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments," Shah posted on X.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," Shah added.

Issuing a clarification on his earlier remarks, Gandhi said he is not against reservation, and his party will take reservation beyond 50 per cent if they come to power. PTI UPL UPL MNB