Arunachal CM Khandu terms new criminal laws as ‘watershed’ moment in country’s judicial history

Itanagar, July 1 (PTI) With the new criminal laws coming into force on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed it a "watershed" moment in India’s judicial history.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"A watershed moment in India's judicial history as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam come into force today, replacing the British-era IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act," Khandu posted on X.

The Chief Minister described the new laws as a farsighted move towards ensuring political, economic, and social justice for all by ensuring the timely completion of investigations.

"Registration of FIRs has been made much easier. The new Sanhitas are more sensible towards handling crimes against women. Gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for completely transforming the country's criminal justice system. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," Khandu added.

Arunachal Pradesh will use the English and Hindi versions of the three new criminal laws since the state's people speak in "innumerable" dialects, officials said.

Officials and other individuals concerned are being trained on the new laws in English and Hindi.