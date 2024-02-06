Arunachal CM Pema Khandu pays visit to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu arrived here on Tuesday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple with his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers.

Khandu, who received a warm welcome at Maharshi Valmiki airport, told reporters that 70 people, including his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers have reached here to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

"We are very excited and will be paying obeisance at the temple. I came here two years ago also when the temple construction was going on. This is a matter of pride that after many complications, the temple has been constructed here after over 500 years," Khandu said.

"The new temple is ready now and this is a good indication for the country. Ram Rajya has arrived," he added.

When asked whether the Arunachal Pradesh government will construct its building here, Khandu said, "We have written to Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and will have our structure here." When asked about more details, he said that it has not been finalised yet.