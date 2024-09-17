Arunachal CM launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday launched the fortnight-long cleanliness drive, ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’, at Dera Natung Government College here.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu emphasised the importance of cleanliness, saying, "To be healthy and to prosper, we must understand the importance of cleanliness and promote habits that ensure both mental and physical well-being." He said the campaign will continue till October 2.

Khandu added, "The Swachhata Abhiyan has become a jan andolan in the state since it was initiated 10 years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He observed that there has been a significant change in cleanliness and public attitude toward it.

"Ten years ago, Itanagar was a mess. Now, there has been a sea change in people’s mindset regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene," Khandu said and urged citizens to dedicate 100 hours annually to cleanliness.

He also acknowledged the efforts of NGOs, youth organisations, community-based organisations, and students engaged in river cleaning, garbage management, and plantation drives, praising their role in realising the vision of a clean India.

Recognising the challenges of solid waste management, particularly in the Itanagar Capital Region, Khandu directed the Urban Local Bodies and Urban Development Department to identify and replicate best practices from other states. PTI CORR MNB