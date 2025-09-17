Arunachal CM launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign with cleanliness drive

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday launched the statewide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign at Indira Gandhi Park here, leading a mass cleanliness drive and pledging to carry forward the mission of a cleaner and greener state.

Speaking at the event, Khandu emphasised that the campaign goes beyond sweeping streets and public spaces.

"This is not just about clean streets, it’s about healthier families, a greener environment, and a future we can all be proud of. Every effort counts, and every hand joined makes Arunachal stronger, cleaner, and brighter," he said.

Khandu highlighted the spirit of collective responsibility and urged citizens across the state to actively participate in the campaign, which coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

"In the spirit of service and collective action, we reaffirm our shared responsibility towards a cleaner, healthier Arunachal. Let’s do this together," Khandu said.

"Commemorating the birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we came together to strengthen the vision of Swachh Bharat and to commit ourselves to a more sustainable tomorrow," Khandu said in a post on X.

Khandu was joined by Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung, Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, DGP Anand Mohan, senior officials, and hundreds of volunteers from NGOs, self-help groups, community bodies, student organisations, and youth-led initiatives such as the Clean River Mission. PTI UPL UPL MNB