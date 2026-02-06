Arunachal CM lays foundation for infra projects

Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday laid the foundation for a series of key infrastructure projects in Lower Siang district.

While reviewing the ongoing works in the district, he visited the upgraded 40-bed Kardu Taipodia District Hospital at Likabali, stating that the initiatives will "redefine administration, connectivity, and public services in the region" and strengthen governance and service delivery.

Sharing details in a series of X posts, Khandu said, "Today at Siji, we laid the foundation for a series of transformative infrastructure projects that will redefine administration, connectivity, and public services in the region." The initiatives include a Mini Secretariat at Siji, a bridge over the Siji River, road connectivity from Likabali to the district headquarters at Siji, a government secondary school at Dipa, accommodation for government officers and staffers, a rest house and fire station, Type-V quarters at Siji, and a police station at Pale, officials said.

Emphasising their importance, the chief minister said, "Together these projects will form the backbone of a new administrative and service delivery ecosystem for the area." The chief minister highlighted that the upgraded Kardu Taipodia District Hospital stands as a symbol of progress, care, and commitment to public health.

Khandu said the milestone is dedicated to the people, whose trust, patience, and support make development meaningful.

He further expressed hope that the facility would improve healthcare delivery in the region.

"May this hospital serve as a beacon of hope, providing better healthcare, dignity, and timely services for every citizen of the region," Khandu added. PTI UPL UPL ACD