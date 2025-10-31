Arunachal CM leads 'Run for Unity' to mark 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'

Itanagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday led the 'Run for Unity' organised by the state BJP to mark 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event highlighted Patel's role in national integration and reinforced the message of unity and collective progress.

The unity run began at 6:30 am from the BJP state headquarters at Vivek Vihar and concluded at Indira Gandhi Park. A large number of party workers and supporters took part in the run, reflecting strong public participation in the national integration campaign.

BJP state president Kaling Moyong, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and several senior leaders joined the chief minister in the event.

The BJP has been observing the day nationwide with mass participation events to honour Patel's legacy.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Khandu said it was "always a source of great energy and inspiration to be among our dedicated party karyakartas, united in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat!" He wrote that he, along with state BJP President Kaling Moyong, flagged off the run to pay tribute to Patel's efforts in unifying the country.

The chief minister also greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

"Warm greetings on #RashtriyaEktaDiwas! On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we pay tribute to the Iron Man of India, whose resolute leadership united the nation," Khandu said.

He urged citizens to "reaffirm our commitment to national integrity, unity, and collective progress." Observed on October 31 every year, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrates the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating over 500 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.

The day is marked by nationwide events that underline the importance of national integration, security, and unity.